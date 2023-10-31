Edson Álvarez fielded late transfer interest from Bayern Munich

West Ham defensive midfielder and former Ajax star Edson Álvarez had late interest from German Rekordmeister Bayern Munich, as he revealed recently. Could the Mexican international be on the list of players Bayern and Thomas Tuchel go back to in their quest for a new No. 6?

“I found out about Bayern’s interest in the last weeks of the transfer window,” Alvarez said in comments captured by Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia). “Anything can happen. I’m always open, but at the moment I’m really enjoying my time at West Ham. I want to play and show my best qualities. But (next) summer, you never know what will happen.”

Álvarez joined the Premier League outfit only this August and has become a regular starter for West Ham. His old team Ajax reportedly earned €40m from the sale — though they are the poorer for his departure and the perennial Dutch heavyweights are languishing near the bottom of the Eredivisie this season.

Álvarez’s contract with West Ham expires in 2028. A move in the January transfer window seems too soon again for him, but Bayern — who went for and failed to land Fulham’s João Palhinha on the final day of the summer window — may have no choice but to wait until the summer anyway. Palhinha’s new contract with Fulham and Bayern’s heavy expenditure to date mean that for now, Tuchel may have to keep Joshua Kimmich in the No. 6 role for the rest of this season.