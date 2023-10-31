Thomas Tuchel on Leon Goretzka potential Der Klassiker return for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is recovering from a recent operation following a hand fracture suffered at Mainz on October 21, but is already expected to be at least on the cusp of availability in Saturday’s upcoming Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund.

“Dortmund is obviously a super important game,” Thomas Tuchel had said regarding Goretzka’s progress last week, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We can aim for that with an optimal recovery process. The title won’t be won or lost there, but it’s a game we can aim for.”

Goretzka is no stranger to a fitness doubt ahead of a key game against BVB — in Julian Nagelsmann’s first season, the German international star was in the same situation towards the end of the Hinrunde. On that occasion, the now 28-year-old had declared the game important to sacrifice everything for — and he wound up missing significant time afterwards after going all out. It led, in part, to Jamal Musiala’s stint in central midfield.

Perhaps Tuchel is wise to temper the importance of this one.