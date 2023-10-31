 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Bavarian Podcast Works -- Flagship Show has dropped! Check it out!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel on Leon Goretzka potential Der Klassiker return for Bayern Munich

Will the German midfield stalwart be healthy in time for BVB?

By zippy86
/ new
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is recovering from a recent operation following a hand fracture suffered at Mainz on October 21, but is already expected to be at least on the cusp of availability in Saturday’s upcoming Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund.

“Dortmund is obviously a super important game,” Thomas Tuchel had said regarding Goretzka’s progress last week, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We can aim for that with an optimal recovery process. The title won’t be won or lost there, but it’s a game we can aim for.”

Goretzka is no stranger to a fitness doubt ahead of a key game against BVB — in Julian Nagelsmann’s first season, the German international star was in the same situation towards the end of the Hinrunde. On that occasion, the now 28-year-old had declared the game important to sacrifice everything for — and he wound up missing significant time afterwards after going all out. It led, in part, to Jamal Musiala’s stint in central midfield.

Perhaps Tuchel is wise to temper the importance of this one.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works