Re-setting Bayern Munich’s depth chart for upcoming Der Klassiker at Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich is slowly but surely returning to full health after a run of games in which head coach Thomas Tuchel has had few options to choose from.

Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau reports the following foursome is inching towards availability in Saturday’s Der Klassiker clash at Borussia Dortmund (via @iMiaSanMia):

There’s optimism that Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka will all be back in time for the game against Borussia Dortmund on November 4.

Even part-time availability would be a boost for Bayern, who will be light in midfield with the key absence of Joshua Kimmich due to his red card last weekend. If center-back Dayot Upamecano is fully fit, then Guerreiro, Goretzka, and even center-back Matthijs de Ligt could join Konrad Laimer as options in midfield — from the starting gun, or off the bench.

Bayern are still loaded in attack, but Gnabry’s return could mean that Jamal Musiala or Leroy Sané are also free to shift into a central midfield role for part or all of the game.

The Bavarians have a DFB-Pokal match on Wednesday against Saarbrücken — if it is not canceled due to weather — but it is the BVB tilt that is circled on every calendar. That clash of Bundesliga titans is poised to be one of the must-see matches of the Hinrunde.