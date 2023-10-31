 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Women’s Champions League draw and fixture list

The Bavarians are in a group with PSG, Ajax, and AS Roma.

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group D - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by T. Kieslich/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich begin their Women’s Champions League campaign next month with a home match against AS Roma on November 15. Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax round out what promises to be an exciting UWCL group stage for the Bavarians.

All matches will be streaming free on YouTube courtesy of DAZN, with full access to replays after each game.

The complete Bayern group stage fixture list, courtesy of FCBayern.com:

  • Bayern vs. Roma: 15 November, 18:45 CET
  • PSG vs. Bayern: 23 November, 18:45 CET
  • Bayern vs. Ajax: 14 December, 18:45 CET
  • Ajax vs. Bayern: 20 December, 18:45 CET
  • Roma vs. Bayern: 24 January, 18:45 CET
  • Bayern vs. PSG: 30 January, 21:00 CET

The full draw is as follows:

Group A:

Group B:

  • Olympique Lyonnais
  • Slavia Prague
  • St. Pölten
  • Brann

Group C:

  • Bayern Munich
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • AS Roma
  • AFC Ajax

Group D:

Eintracht Frankfurt are the only other German representatives. Bayern qualified by way of winning last season’s Frauen-Bundesliga in a nail-biting race that went to the wire — leaving runner-ups and prior champions VfL Wolfsburg having to win a play-off to qualify. Wolfsburg, however, lost to Paris FC 3-5 on aggregate over two legs played out on October 10 and 18.

