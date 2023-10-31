Bayern Munich’s Women’s Champions League draw and fixture list

Bayern Munich begin their Women’s Champions League campaign next month with a home match against AS Roma on November 15. Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax round out what promises to be an exciting UWCL group stage for the Bavarians.
All matches will be streaming free on YouTube courtesy of DAZN, with full access to replays after each game.
The complete Bayern group stage fixture list, courtesy of FCBayern.com:
- Bayern vs. Roma: 15 November, 18:45 CET
- PSG vs. Bayern: 23 November, 18:45 CET
- Bayern vs. Ajax: 14 December, 18:45 CET
- Ajax vs. Bayern: 20 December, 18:45 CET
- Roma vs. Bayern: 24 January, 18:45 CET
- Bayern vs. PSG: 30 January, 21:00 CET
The full draw is as follows:
Group A:
- FC Barcelona
- Rosengård
- SL Benfica
- Eintracht Frankfurt
Group B:
- Olympique Lyonnais
- Slavia Prague
- St. Pölten
- Brann
Group C:
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- AS Roma
- AFC Ajax
Group D:
- Chelsea FC
- Real Madrid
- Häcken
- Paris FC
Eintracht Frankfurt are the only other German representatives. Bayern qualified by way of winning last season’s Frauen-Bundesliga in a nail-biting race that went to the wire — leaving runner-ups and prior champions VfL Wolfsburg having to win a play-off to qualify. Wolfsburg, however, lost to Paris FC 3-5 on aggregate over two legs played out on October 10 and 18.
