Training Update: Bayern Munich brings back four players, but sees four others sit out due to rest, injuries, and illnesses

Bayern Munich saw an influx of players coming into training — and some others who had to sit out ahead of a busy week, which features fixtures against 1. FC Saarbrücken (DFB-Pokal) and Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga).

FCBayern.com released a statement on who was in and who was out of today’s training, which was open to the public (a rarity under Thomas Tuchel):

With a young crowd in attendance on the first day of school holidays in Bavaria, they saw the return of Serge Gnabry (fractured arm), Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro (both muscular) and Leon Goretzka (broken hand) to action. However, Kingsley Coman (ankle issue), Leroy Sane (workload management), Jamal Musiala, Noussair Mazraoui (both ill) and Sven Ulreich (individual session) were all not involved.

X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia posted some pics from the session:

Raphaël Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka are back in team training pic.twitter.com/YCeIgqASvN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 30, 2023

In addition, Sky Sport’s Ben Heckner posted a brief video of Manuel Neuer interacting with fans:

News #Bayern: öffentliches Training an der Säbener Straße. Manuel Neuer nimmt sich viel Zeit für die Fans ⚪️@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/XnfDzRzYgm — BenHeckner (@SkySport_Ben) October 30, 2023