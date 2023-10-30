Jan-Christian Dreesen pleased with Christoph Freund at Bayern Munich thus far, remaining tight-lipped on Max Eberl

Christoph Freund has only been Bayern Munich sporting director since the beginning of September, as he could not assume his role prior to then due to contractual obligations he had to fill with RB Salzburg before officially making the move. He was one puzzle piece in a much larger jigsaw that presented itself after the club dismissed CEO Oliver Kahn and former sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić on the final day of the last Bundesliga season.

Since then, Jan-Christian Dreesen was appointed club CEO and Freund was brought in to be the sporting director, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge making a return to the supervisory board.

For now, Freund has been tasked with trying to sort through new contract negotiations with players that have deals expiring either next summer, or in the summer of 2025. There are a handful of key players in Bayern’s squad that they would like to have contract renewals tied down for and the club’s hierarchy is reportedly waiting to see how Freund handles those negotiations to decide whether or not they would like to bring in Max Eberl as a “board member for sport” on their executive board.

It is possible that they decide to forego Eberl and just promote Freund to board member for sport in addition to his role as sporting director, which is what Brazzo had been doing ever since he was promoted to the executive board in the summer of 2020.

So far, Dressen said that he feels Freund has been a great fit for Bayern, and that the sporting director really gets on well with Thomas Tuchel. “He’s doing an excellent job. He gets along very, very well with the coach. He’s very communicative – a really good guy,” Bayern’s CEO recently explained on Bayerischer Rundfunk (via @iMiaSanMia).

Dreesen was also asked about Eberl and what the club’s status currently is with him, but he did not go into any detail on the former RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach man. “This is a topic for the supervisory board. I’ve not been approached about this topic yet. As long as no one has approached me, there’s nothing to say,” he said.

It has been reported that Bayern could possibly be making a move for Eberl as early as November, but that remains to be seen, as there are other clubs interested in trying to pick up Eberl now that he is technically out of a job.

Per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), things could start to move quickly on the Eberl front: