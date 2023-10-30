Report: Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala stands to MISS OUT on Golden Boy

After a breakout year, Jamal Musiala was in the running for two prestigious awards; France Football’s Kopa Trophee and the Golden Boy. Musiala broke onto the footballing scene securing a starting spot for Bayern Munich at age 19, while amassing the most goal contributions for the team (22) last season.

Yet, a new report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that Jamal Musiala has since lost out on both awards: the Kopa given out in the Ballon d’Or ceremony and the Golden Boy on 4th December will BOTH be won by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham has won the Kopa Trophy ahead of Jamal Musiala and will receive the award in Paris today. The Real Madrid midfielder will also win the Golden Boy Award on December 4 [@marca] pic.twitter.com/NavnAvwZWp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 29, 2023

While Bellingham is certainly a deserved winner after his heroics since moving to Real, making headlines every week; Musiala did score THAT goal to win the Bundesliga title over him and Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday.

FC Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde also lost out on the award: mostly due to the Taylor Swift incident. The Golden Boy (Taylor’s version), much?

Sport1’s PJ Berger also reported that Musiala missed out:

Congrats, @BellinghamJude for winning the Kopa Trophy. Jude Bellingham will receive the award for the best under 21 player 2022/23 tonight. Jamal Musiala 2nd. Bet these two lads gonna run world football for the next decade.⭐️

Leo Messi set to win his 8th Ballon d‘Or. — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) October 30, 2023

While these awards generally share the opinion of who’s more popular among the media and pundits — some describing them as PR awards — it does still sting to see Musiala lose out on awards he certainly deserved just as much.

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comments!