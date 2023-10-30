 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala stands to MISS OUT on Golden Boy

Not again...

By Dasher!
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After a breakout year, Jamal Musiala was in the running for two prestigious awards; France Football’s Kopa Trophee and the Golden Boy. Musiala broke onto the footballing scene securing a starting spot for Bayern Munich at age 19, while amassing the most goal contributions for the team (22) last season.

Yet, a new report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that Jamal Musiala has since lost out on both awards: the Kopa given out in the Ballon d’Or ceremony and the Golden Boy on 4th December will BOTH be won by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

While Bellingham is certainly a deserved winner after his heroics since moving to Real, making headlines every week; Musiala did score THAT goal to win the Bundesliga title over him and Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday.

FC Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde also lost out on the award: mostly due to the Taylor Swift incident. The Golden Boy (Taylor’s version), much?

Sport1’s PJ Berger also reported that Musiala missed out:

While these awards generally share the opinion of who’s more popular among the media and pundits — some describing them as PR awards — it does still sting to see Musiala lose out on awards he certainly deserved just as much.

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comments!

