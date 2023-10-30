Off the Crossbar: FC Barcelona midfielder İlkay Gündoğan blasts teammates after 2-1 Clásico loss to Real Madrid

In a heated El Clásico showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, İlkay Gündoğan opened the scoring for Barcelona after David Alaba’s error, but it was not enough to stop Jude Bellingham’s impressive brace at the death which helped seal the deal for Los Blancos. Speaking after the game, the 33-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City player slammed his teammates for their apparent lack of fighting spirit.

“I come out of the dressing room and of course people are disappointed, but after an important game and a negative result I would like to see more anger and disappointment,” Gündoğan said (via Sport1). “The attitude of the Barça stars is part of the problem. There has to be more emotion when you lose. In terms of the lack of reaction, we have to take a big step in this regard, because if we don’t, Real Madrid and even Girona will pull away.”

The veteran also pointed out that as an experienced player, he should not allow such performances to happen. “I didn’t come here to lose these types of games or allow such gaps to open up. As an experienced player, I also have a responsibility not to allow the team to think like that. We need resistance.”

Barcelona sit fourth in La Liga, four points behind joint top teams Real Madrid and surprise package Girona.