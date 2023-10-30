Bavarian Loan Works: Tillman gets assist in Europa League, Nübel loses second match

It was kind of a dry week for Bayern Munich loanees. None of the loanees scored a goal this week and Tillman was the only one that even had an assist. In European matches, loanees had a win, a loss, and a draw. Nübel couldn’t help Stuttgart keep their winning streak alive, while Leverkusen and PSV are both top of their respective tables.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart’s seven-game winning streak has finally come to an end in this week’s match against local “rivals” Hoffenheim. Nübel started in goal and played the full 90 minutes. He faced five shots on goal, but could only save two of them — allowing three goals. Both teams had an opportunity from the penalty spot. Nübel was unable to save his, but his counterpart was able to make the save. The result allowed Bayern to jump over Stuttgart and move provisionally into first place, pending Leverkusen’s results on Sunday.

Stuttgart will host Union Berlin — who have lost ten competitive matches in a row — on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal. They will then travel to face Heidenheim in league play on Sunday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started on the bench when Leverkusen hosted the Azerbaijani side, Qarabag FK in the Europa League. He entered the match in the 71st minute when Leverkusen was up 5-1. He did not have to do much in the match when they were up so much. He had 16 touches and completed 100% of his passes. The match ended 5-1 and Leverkusen are on top of their Europa League group with nine points.

Stanišić was on the bench for Leverkusen’s return to league play. Leverkusen on that 2-1 to remain unbeaten and top of the Bundesliga table as well.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started in PSV’s Champions League match away to Lens. In his 71 minutes on the field, he had relatively low touches. He did not have any shots, but he set up the opening goal in the 54th minute. Unfortunately, Lens equalized about 10 minutes later and the match ended 1-1. PSV are in last place of their Champions League group with two points.

Back in league play, Tillman started again, but only played the first half against struggling powerhouse Ajax. He had two shots — both of which were blocked — and created three chances for his teammates to score. Even with this output, PSV were down 2-1 at the half and Tillman was pulled. PSV went on to score four unanswered goals in the second half and won 5-2. This result keeps PSV at the top of the Eredivisie table and puts Ajax at the very bottom!

PSV will travel to face Heracles on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo hosted Viktoria Plzen in the Conference League on Thursday and Vidovic played all 90 minutes. He was very busy on the day. He had four shots — two blocked and two that required saves — and created a chance for his team to score. His two shots on goal were the only ones that Plzen’s goalie had to save. Plzen scored on a penalty in the 69th minute to earn all three points on the road. Zagreb is in second place in their Conference League group — six points behind Plzen and even with the other two teams.

Vidovic did not appear on the matchday squad for Zagreb’s league match against NK Lokomotiva. It took two stoppage-time goals for Zagreb to overcome a fourth minute goal and earn the home win.

Zagreb will travel to face Oriolik in the Croatian Cup on Wednesday. They will also be on the road to face NK Varazdin on Sunday in league play.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was on the bench but did not appear in Frosinone’s road match against Cagliari. After being up 3-0 in the 49th minute, Frosinone allowed four goals — including two in stoppage time — and lost 4-3.

Frosinone will travel to face Torino in Coppa Italia on Thursday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg for their road match against Jaime Lawrence’s 1. FC Magdeburg, but only played the first half. He had 26 touches, but only attempted six passes — completing just four. He was also dispossessed nine times while on the pitch. Elversberg was up 2-0 when Wanner were subbed off at halftime and went on to win 2-1.

Elversberg will host league leaders, St. Pauli, on Friday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk started in goal for the second straight match against Jahn Regensburg. He faced six shots on goal on the day, but was only able to save four of them. His second goal allowed — the eventual winner —came after one of his central defenders received a red card. Münster got a consolation goal deep in stoppage time, but it was not enough and they fell 2-1.

Münster will host Jastremski’s SSV Ulm.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence also started for Magdeburg when they hosted Wanner’s Elversberg and interestingly was also subbed off at halftime — just like his fellow Bayern loanee. In contrast, he had more than double the amount of touches as Wanner with 57 and completed 85% of his 52 passes. He also recorded two clearances and two recoveries. As mentioned before, Magdeburg fell 2-1.

Magdeburg will travel to face fellow 2. Bundesliga foe, Holstein Kiel, in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday. They will also travel to Hamburg to face HSV on Saturday in league play.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started and played the full 90 minutes for Wiesbaden’s home match against Hansa Rostock. He had four shots — two on goal, one blocked, and one way off target. Though he was not able to score, he helped move the ball around. He completed 94% of his passes and created two chances for his teammates to score. Wiesbaden scored a late goal in the 89th minute and won 1-0.

Wiesbaden will travel to face Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was on the bench for Schalke’s 3-2 win over Hannover 96, but did not appear in the match.

Schalke will travel to Hamburg to face St. Pauli in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, before playing away to 1.FC Nürnberg in league play on Saturday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started and played the full 90 minutes for KSC’s road match against St. Pauli. On defense he had a blocked shot, three clearances, two interceptions, and four recoveries. He also tried to help on the attack with four passes into the final third and two chances created. Unfortunately his efforts weren’t enough against the league leaders, and KSC fell 2-1.

KSC will host Paderborn 07 on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the matchday squad for Ulm’s 3-2 home loss against Hallescher FC.

Ulm will travel to face Schenk’s Preussen Münster on Sunday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was listed as the backup goalkeeper for Homburg’s 4-2 win against Mainz II, but did not make it into the match.

Homburg will host Greuther Fürth in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday. They will also host TSV Steinbach on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein came into the second half Lustenau’s match against Brückner’s TSV Hartberg, down just 1-0. He completed 85% of his passes, including two into the final third. He also recorded two clearances, one interception, and two recoveries to help mitigate the damage on the defensive end. Unfortunately, Rhein was not much help on either side and Lustenau fell 4-0.

Lustenau will travel to take on SKN St. Pölten of the second league in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday. They will also travel to face Austria Wien on Saturday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was not in the matchday squad for Hartberg’s 4-0 win on the road against Rhein’s Austria Lustenau.

Hartberg will host RB Salzburg in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday before hosting BW Linz in league play on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not on the matchday squad for their 3-2 road loss against Leoben.

Admira will host SV Laffnitz on Friday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s 1-1 home draw against SKN St. Pölten.

Ried will travel to face Sturm Graz II on Sunday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was on the bench for Brengenz’ 1-1 draw on the road to SV Stripfing, but did not make an appearance.

Bregenz will host Leoben on Sunday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek came into St. Gallen’s match against Grasshopper in the 83rd minute with his team up 3-1. This was his long-awaited season debut after injury struggles have kept him sidelined for the past few months. He only had five touches, but was able to record an interception and two recoveries. The last seven minutes while he was on the field went by without drama, and St. Gallen sealed the 3-1 win.

St. Gallen travel to face FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy on Sunday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started and played the full 90 minutes for Wigan in their Tuesday match against Oxford United. He completed 82% of his passes including two into the final third. He also had three clearances and three recoveries to help keep the clean sheet. Wigan were able to score two goals to earn the 2-0 win.

Wigan also hosted Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. Morrison also started and played 90 minutes in this 2-0 win for Wigan. In this match, Morrison completed 97% of his passes — misplacing just two. He also blocked two shots and had three recoveries to help with the clean sheet.

Wigan will host Charlton on Tuesday in league play before traveling to take on Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn was not in the matchday squad for Queen’s Park’s 2-2 draw at home against Patrick Thistle.

Queen’s Park will travel to face Ayr United on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The Frauen-Bundesliga did not have any fixtures this week due to the international break.