Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal game vs Saarbrücken in doubt due to inclement weather

Bayern Munich prepare to take on Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal, with the Bavarians fresh off a scintillating second-half display against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga to win 8-0. However, the Pokal match has hit a slight roadblock: Saarbrücken’s pitch is unplayable due to raining for days on end:

Bayern’s Pokal game against Saarbrücken on Wednesday could be in doubt. The home side’s game against Dynamo Dresden today was cancelled due to an unplayable pitch after days of rain. Everything depends on the weather and, if so, how much it will rain in Saarbrücken in the next few days. – BILD via @iMiaSanMia

A quick search on Saarbrücken’s weather forecast shows that there will be rain in the next seven days and that at kickoff time (9:45 PM on November 1 in Germany), there is ~50% chance of raining. Playing the match at a different venue might be on the cards if the match is to be pushed through.