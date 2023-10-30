Off the Crossbar: Marseille fans throw rocks at the Lyon bus and injure coach Fabio Grosso, match postponed indefinitely

Football fans are known to be very passionate individuals and will back their team 110%, but often they go one step too far and remind the world of the dark side of the sport. In this case, before the so-called “Olympique Derby”, Marseille fans attacked the Lyon team bus by throwing stones ahead of their Ligue 1 game against Lyon and injured opposition coach Fabio Grosso:

(Trigger warning: blood is visible in the pictures)

Marseille attacked a second coach from Lyon, which in this case is the team bus. Here is the picture of Lyon’s bus after the attacks:

The state of Lyon bus after being attacked by Marseille fans.



Ligue 1 has had a history with fan violence, and this is not the first time that such incidents have occurred. One such example is Le Clasique between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille. Their fans are known to be rather volatile which results in damage to property, injuries, and (worst of all) fatalities.

The match has been postponed as the authorities work on the issue.