Bavarian Podcast Works S6E16: Assessing Bayern Munich’s week that was, Manuel Neuer’s return, Kane and Sané creating magic, the midfield situation + Pokal preview

That was a rollercoaster of a weekend, wasn’t it?

By Schnitzel01 and Cyler
FC Bayern München v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich picked up a pair of wins, one against Galatasaray in the Champions League and a particularly eventful one against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga this week.

The week saw the attack click together again, with some top-notch link-up between the players, as well as some solid defensive and goalkeeping performances. However, it leaves Bayern in a lurch as Joshua Kimmich has now picked up a three-game suspension, which takes him out of contention for the upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund. Included in this episode:-

  • Bayern’s midfield problems in the absence of Joshua Kimmich and potentially Leon Goretzka.
  • How the attack has found its feet, particularly the upward trajectory of Harry Kane and how he has begun changing games, as well as Leroy Sané’s continued form as amongst the top players in the world.
  • How Thomas Tuchel’s ‘game of two halves’ approach to matches might backfire in more important games.
  • Is Tuchel a fraud or the real deal?
  • The upcoming DfB Pokal game against FC Saarbruecken, and why Bayern should not underestimate their upcoming opposition.
  • A short look at Bayern’s title rivals — namely Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Why Borussia Dortmund might bottle it again.

