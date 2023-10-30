 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund plays coy on Florian Wirtz speculation

Will Bayern Munich eventually make a move for Florian Wirtz?

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Qarabag FK: Group H - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has heard the rumors regarding a potential pursuit of Florian Wirtz by the Bavarians.

If you take Freund at his word, Wirtz is not — currently — an option for Bayern Munich.

“That’s not our topic at the moment. We have a very good team and players who are developing really well. We would like to extend with them and keep the team together. We’ll see what piece of the puzzle we’re still missing. Florian Wirtz is a very good player, but we also have very good players here,” Freund said when quizzed about the situation during the postgame rush after Bayern Munich’s 8-0 thrashing of SV Darmstadt 98 on Saturday (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Despite what Freund said, Fabrizio Romano thinks Bayern Munich could be a player for Wirtz as soon as next summer:

One potential x-factor in a potential pursuit of Wirtz are those pesky rumors surrounding Jamal Musiala. Musiala, who recently professed his admiration for playing with Wirtz for the German national team, is rumored to be unhappy in Bavaria and has drawn interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City.

Should those reports actually turn out to be true, Bayern Munich might not waste time in chasing the Bayer Leverkusen ace.

And if Bayern Munich does actually make an effort to get Wirtz, then maybe fans will be treated to more plays like this (sorry in advance to anyone geo-blocked):

