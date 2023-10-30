Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer looking forward to Borussia Dortmund showdown

After three red cards turned the Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt 98 match into a 10 vs. 9 bucket of insanity, it was sometimes easy to forget that Manuel Neuer was making his return to the Bavarians.

If the team captain was looking to ease his way back into the mix, he likely could not have envisioned a more odd way to do it. Regardless, Bayern Munich captured the 8-0 victory and will now focus on upcoming matches against 1. FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga next weekend.

Neuer will be ready.

“We’re playing in Dortmund, so it’s obviously one of the most important games for us players and for our fans. I think the international football community will be watching the game and I want to go into it at peak fitness,” Neuer told Bundesliga.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Just one game under his belt and Neuer already has his mindset in midseason form.

Interested in more analysis of this crazy game? Is Harry Kane suffering from Erling Haaland syndrome? Why doesn’t Thomas Müller play more? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

