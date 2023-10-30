 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
By the numbers: Bayern Munich keep cruising as they run rampant vs. SV Darmstadt

The first half was like a broken record, the second was record-breaking.

By Dasher!
FC Bayern Muenchen v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s rampant 8-0 win over newly promoted SV Darmstadt saw a 10-man Bayern dominate, setting new records in what was surely a very crazy game. Here’s the game — by the numbers.

Seeing Red?

Yeah, the number of red cards was actually a Bundesliga record for most red cards in the first half. At some point, it felt that Bayern might just end up getting a victory by forfeit.

The negative side, however, is Joshua Kimmich’s red card. Unless Leon Goretzka recovers in time, that leaves Bayern with a single midfielder — Konrad Laimer — for Der Klassiker. Ouch.

‘TOOOOOR FÜR BAYERN!’

A dominant second half saw goals galore as Bayern made history. 8 goals in 45 minutes were enough to set new league and club records for goals.

What could Thomas Tuchel possibly have said to the players at half-time?

Harry Kane just Kaneot be stopped

After the hattrick and assist against Darmstadt, Harry Kane takes his personal tally to 14 goals and 7 assists in 13 games. His 12 goals and five assists in 9 Bundesliga games make him the first player to score 10+ goals and bag 5+ assists in Europe this season.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kane’s second goal from his own half covered a distance of about 60 yards: truly phenomenal. Kane continues to impress!

Müller does Müller things

If there were any remaining testaments to Thomas Müller’s greatness, Müller came on in the 65th minute against Darmstadt and instantly grabbed 2 assists and a goal as Bayern went on to score five more times. Not only is that crazy impressive for someone who is supposedly ‘slowing down’, but his goal meant that he is the first Bayern player to score a goal in 15 consecutive Bundesliga seasons.

Müller also ups his own personal Bundesliga tally: 145 goals in 450 starts. #MüllerMafia is feasting. And, of course, there is this:

Thomas Müller runs through the Mixed Zone laughing and shouts: “everything is great, 8:0, GREAT!” Unfortunately he has to go to an appointment...

Debut day at Darmstadt

Aleksander Pavlović made his debut, and he seemed great! Hopefully, Pavlović starts against 1. FC Saarbrücken so the fans get to see more of what seems like a very, very promising youngster.

That’s enough for a roller-coaster of a game. Bayern continue their unbeaten streak as they move onto the DFB Pokal midweek.

