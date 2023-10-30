Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel on dealing with topics outside of sports

Sometimes it is wiser to know when to say nothing at all.

That is the direction Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has chosen to take through turbulent times in the world at large — though he acknowledges that sports is inseparable from the topics of society.

“There have been plenty of these moments in recent years. Sport reflects society and vice versa. Football is a bit of a reflection of society. That’s why you’re often asked about things you’re not an expert in,” Tuchel explained per Ransport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Sometimes it’s better to stay silent when you have no more than half-knowledge — like I do regarding this geopolitical conflict. But that’s how it is. We play at the highest level and the sport mixes with society and cultures and political topics. So it’s part of it.”

For the club’s part, Bayern Munich recently issued a statement on the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as addressing social media comments made by player Noussair Mazraoui. Rather than separate sports from politics entirely, it appears the club is trying to give space for these conversations without becoming a central player in the action themselves.