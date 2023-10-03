Four observations from Bayern Munich’s marginal 2-1 win over Copenhagen

Thomas Tuchel is making Niko Kovac look like Pep Guardiola out here. The former Chelsea manager got lucky in this one, but he can’t keep delivering performances like this forever. Many Bayern Munich managers have been sacked for less before.

Tuchel can’t win big games (without being saved by Tel)

It’s a stretch to even call this a big game. Yes, it’s a Champions League game, but the Denmark champions should be a breeze for past Bayern Munich teams. Tuchel’s guidance has led the team nowhere thus far. It’s really a wonder why Nagelsmann was sacked in the first place. Tuchel’s game plan and lineup continue to puzzle fans and critics each week.

No leadership in defense

Without de Ligt in the squad, the defense is clearly lacking a leader’s voice in the backline. The defense is scrambling far too often, looking like chickens running around with their heads cut off. So many quality players in this defense but Bayern aren’t making the most of them at the moment.

Müller and Tel need to start

While this should be blindingly obvious at this point, we should be starting Müller. At his age, he is still an X-factor in virtually every game for Bayern Munich and provides mentality, leadership, and a work ethic like no one else. As for Tel, he is Mr. Invevitable.

Bayern Munich got lucky

With this sort of performance, you could say the Bavarians came out lucky to have all three points. Ulreich made some big saves while Copenhagen had several pure goal-scoring opportunities where they narrowly missed the net. Bayern can’t afford to play like this against a top side.

What did you think about the match? Let us know in the comments below!