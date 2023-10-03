Alphonso Davies’ agent puts Bayern Munich on notice, says Real Madrid and Premier League clubs are interested

It wasn’t long ago that Bayern Munich thought Alphonso Davies would sign a new contract, but that, but changes at the executive level threw a wrench in the works. Now, things are getting heated, as the Canadian’s agent has gone directly to the media and spoken about interest from Real Madrid and the Premier League — something that won’t go over well with the likes of Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Nick Huoseh, the man who brought Davies to the Säbener Straße in the first place (and seemed rather proud of it at the time), had the following to say:

Alphonso Davies’ agent Huoseh: “There is interest from many teams. I'm sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies”.



“There are several Premier League clubs too, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We’ll see what… pic.twitter.com/os7xCfaqdq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2023

He’s obviously not bluffing, since Davies would have no shortage of suitors were he to choose a move away from Bayern Munich in the coming years. The player’s current contract was signed shortly after his masterclass against Chelsea in the 2020 Champions League — that will only run until 2025. If the Bavarians cannot get him on a new deal soon, Davies will be able to leave for a highly discounted price next summer, or follow the footsteps of David Alaba and simply move for free the year after.

This would, obviously, be a disaster for Bayern Munich — not only is Davies one of the best players in the world at his position, not only is he one of the club’s most marketable athletes, but he is also a close personal friend of Jamal Musiala, and the departure of one could possibly decide the future of the other.

Along with Real Madrid, you can be sure that the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, and basically any club with a bit of spending power will be on the phone with Nick Huoseh right now. How will Bayern Munich reply?