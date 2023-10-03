Lyon admits signing former Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng was a bad idea

You may have heard that Bayern Munich are working to bring back former employee Jerome Boateng, which caused public outrage due to his legal issues and his footballing abilities at the moment. The 35-year-old last played for Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, whose sporting director Juninho said that their signing of the former Hamburg SV and Manchester City was a bad idea:

In hindsight we have to admit that (signing Boateng) wasn’t a good idea because the player was never able meet our expectations. The fact he’s now going to Bayern is a huge surprise. He didn’t play much last season and has now trained alone for more than four months. I’m not sure it will go well in Munich. – Sport1 as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

BFW Analysis

The man hasn’t even signed with the club, and it has already not gone well with the fanbase. The Bavarians certainly could have done better than this, both from a sporting and moral perspective. If they hadn’t loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen, this whole mess would have been avoided.