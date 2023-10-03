Ahead of Champions League game vs. FC Copenhagen, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel says squad can learn from RB Leipzig draw

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel oversaw an effort over the weekend against RB Leipzig that many fans classified as disappointing.

The Bavarians fell behind by two goals before ultimately battling back to earn a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich surely was not thrilled with the result, but Tuchel thinks the squad has learned some valuable lessons from the match ahead of its Champions League game against FC Copenhagen.

“We’re not worried. We analyze it all and are drawing our conclusions, which we’ll discuss with the teams. We’re trying to develop a better plan and fill it with more life. We’re still finding a way to get into games, which is the positive. We’ll stick with the positive things,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One thing that Bayern Munich is certain to want to change was its choppy start against RB Leipzig. Against a team know for defending its home turf, FC Copenhagen would not mind seeing the Bavarians get off to a slow start.