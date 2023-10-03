 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new flagship episode is out early! We talk about the (frankly outrageous) Jerome Boateng transfer, the fact that Tuchel can't beat any top teams, stuff about Eberl, and MORE!

Brondby IF vs FC Copenhagen - Danish 3F Superliga

FC Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage clash against FC Copenhagen right here!

Bayern Munich are back in Champions League action with a game against FC Copenhagen. This will be the first time the German record champions have ever faced off against the reigning champs from Denmark, though the Danish side have faced German opposition before (without ever recording a single win).

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to erase the disappointment of last Saturday’s draw against RB Leipzig with a solid win in the CL this Tuesday. Qualifying for the Round of 16 as soon as possible would be the most ideal outcome, although the coach also has to think about balancing minutes across his incredibly talented squad — something that has been rather difficult to achieve so far.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

