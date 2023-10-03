Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund eager for FC Copenhagen match in Champions League

When Bayern Munich takes the pitch against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League today, one of the most excited Bavarians will not even be a player — it will be sporting director Christoph Freund.

Freund is getting the full Bayern Munich experience now as he has been spotted sitting on the bench with Thomas Tuchel and experiencing the games from that perspective. Now, he will get a chance to watch his team play against an FC Copenhagen side known for its strong play on its home turf.

“I’m really looking forward to it, Champions League games are always special. These nights are wonderful. I’m looking forward to a really good game in Copenhagen,” Freund told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Freund’s impact on this Champions League run will not be felt until January, when the executive can bolster the roster during the winter transfer window. For now, though, he can just soak in the experience and assess what the team might need to make it from the group stage to the finals.