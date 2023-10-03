 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new flagship episode is out early! We talk about the (frankly outrageous) Jerome Boateng transfer, the fact that Tuchel can't beat any top teams, stuff about Eberl, and MORE!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel explains why Bayern Munich opted to have last training in Copenhagen rather than home

Bayern Munich takes on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

By CSmith1919
/ new
RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Typically, Bayern Munich will do all of its major trainings at home — and then leave for a match.

However, head coach Thomas Tuchel opted not to do that for his squad’s game against FC Copenhagen. Instead, Bayern Munich travelled to Denmark and had practice, just to get a feel for a few things — including the state of the pitch at Telia Parken.

Not shockingly, Tuchel concurred with Joshua Kimmich’s assessment.

“We have to look at the pitch. I’m pleased we decided to do this with training. We decide on a game-by-game basis. There wasn’t much time. Training is being done with less intensity and tactics. For the Galatasaray game, the plan is we’ll train in Munich due to the long flight. In case the pitch isn’t as good as we’d like, then we have time (today). If needed, we’ll obviously adapt our style of play,” said Tuchel.

Bayern Munich enters as the heavy favorite — shoddy pitch or not — and Tuchel can at least feel assured that he took the necessary steps to get a gauge on how things might look in “enemy territory.”

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works