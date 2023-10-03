Ahead of FC Copenhagen match, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich preaches importance of health for thin roster

Bayern Munich’s roster is considered thin by some — including Joshua Kimmich.

However, Kimmich is not all that concerned with the lack of bodies, the Germany international just wants the players and the club to do everything they can to stay healthy.

“A small squad has advantages and disadvantages. Every player realises they’re needed. It’s important we have everybody on board. We’re reliant on every player staying fit. When everyone’s fit, it’s enough. If we have three injured center-backs, like against Münster, then it’s tight. But we also dealt with that well,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich surely admires the quality that the team has and seems confident in every player on the roster. The club, though, is already eyeing candidates to help fill out a squad that coach Thomas Tuchel feels just does not have the requisite depth.

Adding those new players will not happen today, but when it does, both Kimmich and Tuchel will likely breath a sigh of relief and have a little more reassurance that players will not have to try new positions on the fly moving forward.