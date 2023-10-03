FC Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

The last time Bayern Munich lost a Champions League group stage game, Carlo Ancelotti was still the coach, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were still starters, and Borussia Dortmund fans could still remember what it was like to win a league title.

Since then, the world has changed drastically, but Bayern’s group stage record has not. Not all the games were wins, but there were zero losses.

Thomas Tuchel, therefore, has a chance to do something legendary. Since this is the last edition of the UCL with the current group stage format, he can allow Bayern Munich to sign off the group stage totally unbeaten in six years. To do that, all he needs to do is beat FC Copenhagen. With stars like Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and co. to call upon, it feels like a win should be a foregone conclusion. Except it's never quite that simple in the Champions League — Tuchel will have to be wary.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? It's got a breakdown of why Thomas Tuchel can't seem to beat good teams since taking over Bayern Munich, along with a detailed discovery of some controversial topics. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 9:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.