Bavarian Grass Works: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich leery of grass and opponents in Copenhagen for Champions League

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich knows that traveling to Copenhagen for a big Champions League match will ensure that the Bavarians do not have all of the comforts they might have in the Allianz Arena — particularly, a newly-groomed and cultivated world class pitch.

The midfielder has already heard the rumors that Copenhagen’s turf could be a grass-tastrophe.

“I’ve heard the pitch isn’t that good. We’ll see in training shortly. It’s always nice to play on a good pitch. But we should be capable of playing well on a pitch that isn’t great,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Aside of the stadium grass not exactly being “pitch perfect”, Kimmich also knows that FC Copenhagen is not a squad to be trifled with on its home turf.

“We know Mohamed Elyounoussi from the Bundesliga. Our video analysis is this evening and tomorrow. We know Copenhagen are very good at home, didn’t lose at home in the Champions League groups last season. So, we need to be well prepared,” said Kimmich.