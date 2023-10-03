“A win would be a perfect result,” says FC Copenhagen coach ahead of Bayern Munich tilt in Champions League

FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup is feeling calm ahead of his team’s Champions League match against German giant Bayern Munich.

“I’m more nervous in the (Danish) cup against a lower-league opposition than in the Champions League against one of the best teams in the world. We are happy to be in this position. Bayern is a big challenge. It is one of the best teams in the world. I’ll leave it up to you where they rank among the other really big teams, but they’re right at the top,” Jacob Neestrup (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A win would be a perfect result, a draw would be a good result, but we are aware that even with a good performance we can lose. We have a plan and hope it works.”

Neestrup does not think it will take much to get his squad to believe in itself as Copenhagen turned in some excellent results in last season’s competition.

“If we look back a year, we drew against Manchester City who later went on to win the competition, so we know that it’s possible to get a result tomorrow. We have to pursue this opportunity, and we can only do that if we are highly disciplined in defense and brave,” said Neestrup.