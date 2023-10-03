FC Bayern Campus round up: Disappointing all around

After a multi week hiatus, the FC Bayern Munich Campus round up is back, with the U-17, U-19 and U-23 Bayern sides in action this weekend. Ultimately, it was unfortunately a disappointing weekend of results as the youth team followed the senior team’s lead and failed to win any of their games. The highlights of the U-19 and U-23 games are provided via Bayern’s official website. Here’s how it happened:

Bayern II was on a roll, winning the last three of its games and scoring a whopping 11 goals along the way. Even so, this was an away fixture against the third placed team in the league, so expectations were slightly tempered heading into the game. Until the 19th minute, when an erratic bounce caught the opposition goalkeeper off guard and he handled the ball outside of the area, earning a straight red card.

One would think that Bayern would lay siege to Aubstadt’s goal after this. However, Bayern II failed to create much of note, with the best chances arguably falling Aubstadt’s way. Star player Lovro Zvonarek, having scored four and set up four in the team’s opening nine games, did miss a gilt edged in the second half, but the draw was a fair result. Though Bayern II will be annoyed at failing to capitalize on the man advantage for over three quarters of the game.

This leaves Bayern II in 11th place, with 16 points after 11 games.

Bayern U-17 1-2 Nürnberg U-17

Bayern released remarkably little information on this fixture. Nürnberg took the lead, before Bayern’s Felipe Chavez equalized. Though Nürnberg found a winner in the 78th minute. This leaves Bayern’s U-17 side on 19 points after nine games, with Nürnberg moving level with their fellow bavarians after the victory.

For the second time, the two bavarian teams met this weekend at youth level. This time, Bayern at least got a point, though the manner of the draw was rather aggravating. Kurt Rüger would give Bayern the lead with a cool finish into the corner in the 19th minute, with Bayern II going on to spurn many chances before Nürnberg profited from the wastefulness to draw level in the 40th minute.

That set the stage for Jonathan Asp Jensen, who reaffirmed his position as one of Bayern’s most talented youngsters with an incredible strike into the top corner from range, just 3 minutes after Nürnberg’s equalizer. If only that had been the game winner.

It wasn’t to be, though. Bayern’s keeper Pavlešić was adjudged to have picked the ball up twice into added time at the end of the match, giving Nürnberg the chance to grab the equalizer in the 94th minute. A painful end to what could have been a great result.

This drops Bayern’s U-19 side down to 7th in the table, with just 11 points from 7 games.