Daily Schmankerl: VfB Stuttgart wants to keep Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel; Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich honored; Lionel Messi pushing for Luka Modrić; A prediction for Bayern Munich vs. FC Copenhagen; and MORE!

Alexander Nübel seems to be completely over the thought of having a future with Bayern Munich, but VfB Stuttgart is more than willing to give him a permanent home.

“We were very insistent. Our goalkeeping coach called him several times a day. We knew immediately that he was a good fit for us. We’ll have to see whether he stays with us for the 6-7 years,” VfB Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth told Sport1.

There is no “option to buy” included in Nübel’s loan deal, but that will likely not dissuade VfB Stuttgart from making a strong run to convince the goalkeeper to stick around a little bit longer.

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich were lauded for their recent performances. Sané was named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week, while Sané and Joshua Kimmich were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Month:

Below is the Team of the Month graphic:

Bayern Munich has had great success so far this season, but not everything has been peachy keen for the boys from Bavaria.

Moreover, some fans have drawn lines on Thomas Tuchel and have evolved into warring factions on just about any matter involving the manager. We will talk about why that is and a whole lot more for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Check out what we have on tap:

A look at the injury to Serge Gnabry, what it means for the club, and how the transfer rumors linking the Germany international to Manchester United and Real Madrid could be impacted.

Assessing the small roster.

Manchester City is linked to both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Diving into the discord surrounding Bayern Munich fans and Thomas Tuchel.

A couple of embarrassing stories on how inept I am and how Terry Francona dissed me into oblivion.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has been ruthlessly efficient this season:

100% - Leroy Sané has converted 100% of his big chances in the Bundesliga this season (5/5), the best rate of all players with at least five big chances in Europe's top five leagues in 2023/24. Freezer. pic.twitter.com/VxHBLinF0S — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 2, 2023

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has identified the next player he would like to join him in the United States — Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić:

Lionel Messi has asked for Inter Miami to pursue the signing of long-term rival and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric, who has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg had his own report and provided a little more context:

ℹ️ Been told that @InterMiamiCF is definitely interested in signing Luka #Modrić! ➡️ David Beckham wants him. Early stage but the 38 y/o is on the verge to leave #RealMadrid in 2024. But Modrić is totally focused on Real now as he wants to become a regular starter again.

Messi is reportedly nursing a hamstring tear and could miss significant time, if not the rest of the MLS season. Getting Modrić, even at his advanced age, would certainly be a coup for Messi and friends in Miami.

Bayern Munich are back at it again. To be specific, they are back to floundering.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel finally knew what he was doing, Tuchel proved that he is nothing if not stubborn, making decisions in personnel and tactics that are beyond poor. Genuinely, it is unbelievable that a professional football coach can even think how the team went out there was in any way acceptable.

In this podcast, Rayyan and Marcus go over the game in detail.

A look at the starting XI and the mistakes Tuchel made in the personnel.

The abhorrent tactics that Tuchel employed.

RB Leipzig’s great game plan and execution.

How Bayern could move going forward with Tuchel (or without him?).

Oops...I did it again.

Clearly, there have been too many balls in the air for me to juggle as I dropped this one, but here is a quick prediction on the Champions League tilt between Bayern Munich and Copenhagen:

The Bavarians will — rightfully — enter the match as prohibitive favorites and should coast to a victory. The only real intrigue is what Thomas Tuchel does with his lineup. The manager to put his players in buckets and their future prospects under him are starting to become clear.

The bossman has some players that he likes and others that he does not really have a use for. While not a big deal or distraction at the moment, this will be an issue later in the season. There are too many egos and personalities for Tuchel to manage using this tactic.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 0-5 Bayern Munich

Willi Orban looks like he will re-upping with RB Leipzig:

Leipzig captain Willi #Orban is on the verge to sign a new long-term contract beyond 2025.



➡️ Final stages now. Question of days. New contract is probably valid at least until 2027.



Orban wants to stay! 100 % identification with RB Leipzig. @philipphinze24 | @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/yonKqzYjba — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 2, 2023

Compared to last week, Bayern Munich really gave us a lot to talk about this time round. Unfortunately, not a lot of it is good news. A 2-2 draw to RB Leipzig marks the third consecutive game where Thomas Tuchel has failed to win versus Marco Rose and his cans. In the meanwhile, the bosses have suddenly begun and almost finalized talks with Jerome Boateng, which is causing a variety of reactions from the fanbase. Meanwhile, Max Eberl was sacked by RBL and he’s rumored to be on his way to Bayern, while there’s also a game against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week.

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following: