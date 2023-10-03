 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new flagship episode is out early! We talk about the (frankly outrageous) Jerome Boateng transfer, the fact that Tuchel can't beat any top teams, stuff about Eberl, and MORE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala talks about dealing with fouls

The young attacker talks about how he deals with the tactic most often used against him.

By zippy86
/ new
Preußen Münster v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Jamal Musiala may just be one of the most fouled players in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s exciting young playmaker is often seen pirouetting between and ghosting through a sea of frustrated defenders — and he is getting more than a few shirt tugs and knock-downs in the process.

“Fouls against a player that likes to dribble are normal. It’s part of the game. I try to adjust and find new solutions. I try to stay calm and not let my emotions out in such situations. That wouldn’t help my game,” Musiala explained in a recent interview, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

This is a topic Thomas Tuchel has touched on recently as well, and an aspect of Musiala’s game he will have to develop even further. After all, it is no good to produce a highlight reel dribble if what comes at the end of it is simply dispossession.

Musiala’s 12-goal, 10-assist performance in the Bundesliga last season already shows the heights he is capable of hitting. Now the race is on: can defenders actually adapt to his style of play, or will Musiala — like other dribbling maestros such as Lionel Messi — manage to stay ahead of the curve?

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works