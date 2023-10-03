Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala talks about dealing with fouls

Jamal Musiala may just be one of the most fouled players in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s exciting young playmaker is often seen pirouetting between and ghosting through a sea of frustrated defenders — and he is getting more than a few shirt tugs and knock-downs in the process.

“Fouls against a player that likes to dribble are normal. It’s part of the game. I try to adjust and find new solutions. I try to stay calm and not let my emotions out in such situations. That wouldn’t help my game,” Musiala explained in a recent interview, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

This is a topic Thomas Tuchel has touched on recently as well, and an aspect of Musiala’s game he will have to develop even further. After all, it is no good to produce a highlight reel dribble if what comes at the end of it is simply dispossession.

Musiala’s 12-goal, 10-assist performance in the Bundesliga last season already shows the heights he is capable of hitting. Now the race is on: can defenders actually adapt to his style of play, or will Musiala — like other dribbling maestros such as Lionel Messi — manage to stay ahead of the curve?