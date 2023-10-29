Report: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka could be ready for Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund

In what would be considered a shockingly quick turnaround from an injury, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka could find a way to play next weekend against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

The midfielder suffered a metacarpal fracture last weekend vs. Mainz 05 and was slated to miss “several” games. However, the 28-year-old is progressing with his recovery and might be available for Thomas Tuchel next weekend per a tweet from Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch:

The healing process on the operated hand is going well for Leon #Goretzka, the splint is not a problem. Return to team training planned at the beginning of the week, so playing against @BVB is realistic. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

The importance of such a comeback was magnified on Saturday when Joshua Kimmich was assessed a red card against SV Darmstadt 98, which carries a one-game suspension. As of now, Konrad Laimer is the only fully healthy, first-team central midfielder available for next weekend.

Interested in more analysis of this crazy game? Is Harry Kane suffering from Erling Haaland syndrome? Why doesn’t Thomas Müller play more? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always we appreciate all the support!