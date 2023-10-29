Harry Kane breaks down his wonder goal, credits Bayern Munich teammates for a sensational day vs. Darmstadt

When a trio of red cards turned the Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt 98 match in the Bundesliga into a Connecticut Beer League tilt, there was one man who was ready to show he was ready to take the match over — and maybe tip back a few coldies afterward.

That player...Harry Kane.

Kane tallied three goals and one assist, but his second half wonder goal from midfield stole the show.

Harry Kane on his halfway line goal: “I saw the goalkeeper in the corner of my eye in a strange position — I think we were 5-0 up at the time so I thought why not have a shot, and as it was in the air, I was just praying for it to dip below the bar. Thankfully it did,” Kane remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, that was just one of three goals for Kane, who took advantage of the space the match had to offer.

“This was a nice hat-trick, a couple of nice goals in there. Credit to the team. I’ve said before, with these players around me, I know I’m going to get chances. I’ve just got to make sure I’m in the right place at the right time,” Kane told Mirror Football (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

