Thomas Müller shines yet again for Bayern Munich as contract future looms

Efficient. Clinical. Effortless.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller is enjoying his football and making it look easy. Despite playing a substitute role lately under Thomas Tuchel, the Raumdeuter is still finding ways to make an impact when called upon.

Against Darmstadt, that meant a goal and two assists — and very nearly a third — in 35 minutes of action as the Bavarians ran away to an 8-0 win. All eight goals were scored in the second half, and four of them after Müller’s 65th minute substitution.

“I would like to state that I’ve been at this club for eight weeks, Thomas Müller has been at FC Bayern for the last 10-12 years,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said after the match, via @iMiaSanMia. “He is a very important part of the team. We will have talks over the next few weeks, but it also depends on Thomas’ future planning.”

Müller, 34, has a contract expiring at the end of this season for Bayern. But it is hard to imagine the partnership not continuing beyond that.

Interested in more analysis of this crazy game? Is Harry Kane suffering from Erling Haaland syndrome? Why doesn’t Thomas Müller play more? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always we appreciate all the support!