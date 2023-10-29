 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Injury Update: Ankle knock to Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is “nothing serious”

Phew!

FC Bayern Muenchen v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

Kingsley Coman’s relatively early substitution in Bayern Munich’s crushing victory against SV Darmstadt left fans worried as he went off with a knock to his angle.

Thankfully, per multiple reports and official confirmation from FCBayern.com, it was simply a precaution for a sight angle problem. Coman says it’s nothing major he will be available for the next weekend.

Coman could miss the DFB Pokal tie against 1. FC Saarbrücken, but will be fine for the game against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern fans must be relieved to hear this, as they go into Der Klassiker with a long enough injury list and Joshua Kimmich’s suspension. Dortmund away is a high-stakes game at this stage of the season, and will require all hands on deck.

