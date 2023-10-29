Thomas Tuchel not thinking about how to replace Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich for Der Klassiker just yet

Bayern Munich enjoyed a rollicking 8-0 victory over Darmstadt on Saturday, but the biggest fallout from the match may well be the loss of Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich received a red card just four minutes into the match after taking a poor touch in build-up. While the Bavarians have a DFB-Pokal match midweek, it is next Saturday’s Bundesliga match that Kimmich will now have to sit out — and it is a big one, this season’s inaugural Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is taking it one game at a time, however.

“I haven’t thought about that yet because we have a cup game in between,” Tuchel commented after the game, via @iMiaSanMia. “Obviously it’s very unfortunate because he’s one of our key players, and he’s someone who really wants to be in that kind of game to make the difference. We’ll have to find a solution, but first we have to beat Saarbrücken in the cup. We’ll go step by step.”

Kimmich’s usual partner in midfield, Leon Goretzka, is nursing a hand injury. The remaining option in midfield is only Konrad Laimer, but a variety of players could fill in the role slightly out of position: Matthijs de Ligt, Raphaël Guerreiro, even Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané.

It remains to be seen how Tuchel will reconfigure his XI for BVB, but it will not be an easy problem to solve.

