Vote! Bayern Munich 8 - Darmstadt 0: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer finally made his return to goal for the club after what seemed like an eternity, almost a full year. Bayern Munich are sitting among the top four in the Bundesliga heading into the match, but has not shown that typical dominance we’ve seen before.

Thomas Tuchel is not on the hot seat quite yet, but many are doubting his match control, tactics, and general decision-making. Things are still positive, however. This gave the team an opportunity to play a weak Darmstadt side at home for what should have been a clean three points.

What really happened was quite extraordinary: a string of bad challenges on both sides provided three red cards in the first half — breaking some records on the way. It was Joshua Kimmich’s red which was most memorable, a sending-off in the first five minutes.

This could have very well been deadly for Bayern, but Darmstadt made some goal-saving challenges which resulted in two of their defenders being sent off. Despite this, Darmstadt stayed hungry and fought Bayern with equal power until the second half.

It was another story in the second half when Bayern Munich finally unleashed their full power. This match truly had some instantly nostalgic goals, and wonder strikes each from Leroy Sané and Harry Kane. Are Bayern Munich back?

Here is how WhoScored rated the match performances; have your own say below the jump!

Player ratings [@WhoScored]



Kane & Sané with a perfect 10/10 pic.twitter.com/WtzwrI6z7s — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 28, 2023

