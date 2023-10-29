 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Vote! Bayern Munich 8 - Darmstadt 0: Community player ratings

What a rollercoaster of a match.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer finally made his return to goal for the club after what seemed like an eternity, almost a full year. Bayern Munich are sitting among the top four in the Bundesliga heading into the match, but has not shown that typical dominance we’ve seen before.

Thomas Tuchel is not on the hot seat quite yet, but many are doubting his match control, tactics, and general decision-making. Things are still positive, however. This gave the team an opportunity to play a weak Darmstadt side at home for what should have been a clean three points.

What really happened was quite extraordinary: a string of bad challenges on both sides provided three red cards in the first half — breaking some records on the way. It was Joshua Kimmich’s red which was most memorable, a sending-off in the first five minutes.

This could have very well been deadly for Bayern, but Darmstadt made some goal-saving challenges which resulted in two of their defenders being sent off. Despite this, Darmstadt stayed hungry and fought Bayern with equal power until the second half.

It was another story in the second half when Bayern Munich finally unleashed their full power. This match truly had some instantly nostalgic goals, and wonder strikes each from Leroy Sané and Harry Kane. Are Bayern Munich back?

Here is how WhoScored rated the match performances; have your own say below the jump!

Vote! (view results)

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

