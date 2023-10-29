Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt; Douglas Costa wants another shot at Juventus; FC Barcelona, Real Madrid battling over Manchester City star; Alphonso Davies lauded for UCL effort; Bayern, City eyeing PSG star; and MORE!

Bayern Munich played a dangerous game by picking up a red card just four minutes into the match, but somehow ended up actually having a man advantage for a long stretch, which was more than enough time for the Bavarians to crush the visitors.

The game quickly unraveled in the second half for Darmstadt and Bayern Munich racked up an 8-0 victory in what will likely go down as the most lopsided Bundesliga match of the season. Let’s take a look at some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with a look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI:

Tuchel played it very straight with no rotation, which seems like it could eventually be a problem. If ever there was a game to rotate, you would think it would be against Darmstadt.

Joshua Kimmich getting red carded just four minutes into the game set off a wild chain of events that saw Darmstadt get hammered with two more red cards later in the first half.

It was a sloppy, careless play by Kimmich and one that is frankly unacceptable — and also a play will hurt Kimmich’s chances for hanging on to the No. 6 position.

All of a sudden it was 10 vs. 9 and the game opened up, but not enough for the Bavarians to break through in that wildly sloppy first half.

Theoretically, though, a 10 vs. 9 game should eventually massively favor the Bavarians and that is exactly what went down. Bayern applied a ton of pressure early in the second half and eventually Darmstadt just...broke.

Bayern Munich erupted for eight goals in the second half.

Harry Kane (51’), Leroy Sané (56’, 64’), and Jamal Musiala (60’) headlined a wild 13-minute sequence, which saw Bayern Munich just throttle the undermanned Darmstadt side.

Musiala’s first goal was from a cheeky little free kick play where Darmstadt just did not have enough men to mark up properly. Meanwhile, Sané’s second goal was an absolute rocket. Musiala later added another that included some nifty dribbling and a give-and-go with Thomas Müller.

Kane would add two more goals (69’, 88’) and also had an assist. Kane’s second goal was a ridiculous midfield shot that caught Darmstadt goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen insanely far out of his own net. What a goal from Kane!

Müller, who entered the match in the 65th minute, ended up tallying a goal and two assists. Not bad for a guy who is washed up.

Frans Krätzig looks so damn young...it’s like someone’s little brother ran on to the pitch. Youngster Aleksandar Pavlović also got some time for the Bavarians as well.

As lopsided as the score sounds, it could have been worse. Bayern Munich missed a few chances that it should have made.

Overall, it is hard to take much out of this game given the red card parade. The bottom line is that Bayern Munich took care of business exactly like it needed to in this spot. The game could have went sideways after the Kimmich red card, but the Bavarians persisted and Darmstadt plus did not play smart...at all. If SV98 is locked in a battle for relegation late in the season, it will rue the day that it let Bayern Munich off of the hook and then doubled down to get smashed.

Former Bayern Munich attacker Douglas Costa has been cooked for years now...but he still feels like he something to offer. Specifically, Costa wants to be a “soldier for Juventus”, but would also consider the Saudi league:

⚪️⚫️ EXCL. Douglas Costa: “I’d love to return to Juventus, it’s my dream”.



“I want to be a soldier for Allegri and feel Juve fans love again”.



“My agent is in contact with all clubs interested including Juve”.



“We’re also gonna fly to Saudi, that league is growing” pic.twitter.com/ZG6XrrlDBL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2023

Yeah...okay. Costa had four goals and seven assists in 22 games across all competitions for the LA Galaxy in MLS last season.

Given how far along in talks Warren Zaïre-Emery is with Paris Saint-Germain, it seems unlikely that Bayern Munich or Manchester City would be able to pry him away from the French club...but they will try anyway:

The casual football fan got an introduction to Warren Zaïre-Emery in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over AC Milan. Despite being 17 years old, the midfielder was Man of the Match, providing two assists in the victory. Zaïre-Emery is under contract until 2025, so it is no surprise that European clubs hope he heads to free agency. Nonetheless, PSG wants to secure their budding star to a long-term contract. Sports Zone reports that negotiations between Zaïre-Emery and PSG resulted in an agreement in principle. Paris shows total serenity, and some contract terms are still under discussion. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are trying everything to likely push the player to leave on a free transfer. The performance against the Italian giants will only accelerate their efforts since they see that the Champions League isn’t going to overwhelm Zaïre-Emery. The teenager already saw a boost in transfer value to €50 million, even at his young age. Now, the question is whether he wants to be at PSG long-term and be one of the faces of this project.

It has been an active week for Bayern Munich...and BFW.

Aside of a big win in the Champions League for Bayern Munich over Galatasaray, we saw BFW crash (at the worst possible time), a slew of transfer rumors, and some iffy coaching decisions that all lead into a Bundesliga match vs. SV Darmstadt.

Clearly, this was a crazy week and we have plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it. Here is what is on tap for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Thomas Müller is foretelling the future for the veteran.

The latest transfer news on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

BFW’s big crash.

Why losing sucks (duh!).

Alphonso Davies earned a spot on the Football Transfers Champions League Team of the Week:

Alphonso Davies in @Transfersdotcom's Champions League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/s1mRuPGZbZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 26, 2023

Benjamin Pavard seems to be acclimating nicely to life in Italy:

Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard identifies Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos as his football role model. The 27-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in the summer after spending four years at Bayern Munich. He has now established himself as regular starter in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation, featuring as a right centre-back. In a new interview, the French defender revealed how he became a Nerazzurri fan in the first place, giving the credit to a famous song performed by the iconic Dalida. “I love Italian music and I was listening to that song “Gigi l’amoroso”. And I felt like an Inter fan, I’d wanted to become one for a long time,” he told Inter TV via FcInter1908. “I’m very happy to be part of the club, which has wonderful fans. I hope we do good things together.” Pavard revealed he started his playing days as a striker. However, his idol as a defender is legendary Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. “My idol is Sergio Ramos, even though when I was little, Zanetti, Cambiasso and Samuel played at Inter. Even with Ronaldo, they really were a fantastic team. “My first match as a pro was with Lille. My journey as a footballer had its difficult moments but I have always gotten back up thanks to the support of my family and the people who are important to me. I thank them because it is also thanks to them that I’m here today playing for Inter. You have to work hard and never doubt yourself even if it may seem difficult at times. There will always be ups and downs, but you have to work every day.”

Manchester City thinks it will be able to ward off both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid and keep Julián Álvarez on the roster:

Manchester City believe they can convince Julián Álvarez to stay at the club despite increasing interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich picked up a win this weekend in the Bundesliga over Mainz 05, but bigger challenges lie ahead and the squad is officially battling #InjuryBlitz2023.

Leon Goretzka became the latest Bayern Munich player to sustain an injury and the Germany international will be out of action until roughly mid-November if things heal properly.

During a season where depth was going to be an issue, the Bavarians are hitting one pothole after another on the pathway to success. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode: