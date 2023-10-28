Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 8-0 Darmstadt (Bundesliga)

This may be the craziest Bundesliga game in years. Bayern Munich went down to ten men early in the first half thanks to a Joshua Kimmich red card, but instead of capitalizing on that opportunity, Darmstadt surrender the advantage by getting two red cards themselves.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why doesn’t Tuchel rotate the lineup more?

Harry Kane is in the same situation as Erling Haaland at Man City last year.

Why Thomas Müller is the man that Bayern Munich needs.

Thomas Tuchel needs to improve performances — this is still far from good enough.

The inefficiency of Tuchelball right now.

Is Joshua Kimmich a liability? What happens in midfield versus Dortmund?

Leroy Sané deserves to be considered the best player in the world right now — but is he being overplayed?

Manuel Neuer makes a triumphant return to the starting XI.

