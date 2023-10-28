Match awards from Bayern Munich’s electrifying 8-0 victory over Darmstadt

Bayern Munich overcame a shaky first half to put on a brilliant second half display. Bayern scored eight second half goals to end Darmstadt’s two-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. Bayern played at equal strength for 24 total minutes, down a man for 17 minutes, and up a man for the final 49 minutes.

Jersey Swap: Marcel Schuhen

The Darmstadt goalkeeper kept the game close for fifty minutes with clutch saves against Matthias de Ligt and Jamal Musiala. But then Darmstadt’s backline became a sieve and the Bayern attack was overpowering. Schuhen did everything he could, but playing down a man at Bayern is a tall task for any team.

Der Kaiser: Noussair Mazraoui

The entire backline limited Darmstadt’s chances to ease Manuel Neuer back into the rotation. Mazraoui sent two beautiful crosses into Harry Kane and Thomas Muller to blow the game open for Bayern. Maybe Thomas Tuchel will accept that he can play right-back after all.

Fußballgott: Konrad Laimer

Joshua Kimmich hit the showers early with a poor touch and a tactical foul that kept the shutout intact. Laimer comfortably stepped into the number six role, and his deep run in the 21st minute evened the playing field when he drew Darmstadt’s first red card. Laimer also found Sane for the second goal on the night to complete his performance.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Sané created a couple solid chances in the first half before he found the back of the net twice in the second half. Darmstadt’s leaky defense had no answer for him all night. Sané is playing the best football of his career.

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane

This could’ve easily gone to Sané, but Kane locked up the award when he drilled his pinpoint long shot from beyond midfield. Kane also gets bonus credit for breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute with his diving header. He capped off another hat-trick by staying on his feet in the 88th minute.