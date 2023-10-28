Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

While Bayern Munich may not be top of the Bundesliga table, the club has not lost a game since the Supercup. Now, with Manuel Neuer set to return in this week’s game versus SV Darmstadt, Thomas Tuchel needs to bring the good performances back.

He has most of his squad at his disposal, so it really only comes down to him and whoever he picks to be on his starting lineup. Darmstadt are good enough to punish a bad game, but they can still allow a few mistakes. Ideally, Bayern Munich play well and win for a change, but most people will just take a win and three points.

