Thomas Tuchel satisfied with Bayern Munich’s dominating home win against Darmstadt

In what would be the definition of a game of two halves, Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich would come out of the dressing rooms raring to put the game to bed. Seemingly time and time again, Bayern has been able to adapt to very difficult-to-predict game scenarios this exciting Bundesliga season.

Tuchel pulling the strings at half-time and having a completely different showing in the second-half seems to be what the coach does best. In a game where there would be three red cards shown in the first-half and eight goals scored without response in the second, the Munich-born tactician reigned supreme.

Asked about the team’s performance in the win, Tuchel noted how the red cards impacted the flow of the game deeply and made the transitions difficult to pull off.

“Crazy first half against a very good opponent,” Tuchel explained afterwards (via @iMiaSanMia). “We were down to 10 men very early on. We had problems in transition, then all of a sudden we were 10v10, then more players on the pitch, we had difficulties adapting to that. The half time break did us good to regroup and find responses. We had many chances and scored a lot of goals in the second half. Overall we deserved the win and we’ll keep going.”

Tuchel seems to be concentrated on the job in hand and intends not to be carried away after a record-breaking second-half display. The adaptability the team has managed to show to different game flows has been until now unparalleled from Bayern Munich teams of the past and could well prove to be the decisive factor in securing another Meisterschale for Bayern in a very hotly contested Bundesliga season.

