Harry Kane savors Bayern Munich hat-trick, Tottenham’s early-season success

Three goals and one assist. The floodgates really are opening for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who — along with the rest of the Bavarians — exploded into a second-half romp over nine-man Darmstadt on Saturday.

Bayern, playing with only 10 men themselves since near the start due to Joshua Kimmich’s early red card, entered the half 0-0 and emerged at the final whistle 8-0 victors. Kane played a monumental role — including an entertaining half-field goal over the keeper — and naturally took home man of the match honors, as well as his hat-trick ball.

Home, in a manner of speaking. The England international is still settling in to his new bearings.

“Well, I have to find a home first,” Kane laughed after the match when asked about the ball, via Az journalist Patrick Strasser. “But it will get a nice place in the hotel.”

Kane took to Instagram to add more comments about the game directly to his fans, including a breakdown of how he scored his fantastic half-field goal:

Harry Kane on today's game [ IG/harrykane] pic.twitter.com/SO5qYYsfJJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 28, 2023

The game marked Manuel Neuer’s return to action, though the German keeper had little to do for most of the game. Still, the energy in the stadium was palpable and Kane and the rest of the outfield players fed from it, too.

“I am really happy and excited for Manuel Neuer to be back. He brings in a lot of personality,” Kane added.

With the win Bayern temporarily climb to the top of the Bundesliga table at last, though Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side will have its say in Sunday’s match against SC Freiburg.

Kane’s old club is likewise doing well. Tottenham Hotspur sit two points clear at the top of the table, over the likes of Arsenal FC and Manchester City, after 10 matchdays. Could both Bayern and Spurs find their way to league titles this year?

Harry Kane on whether both Bayern and Tottenham can win the league title this season: “We’ll see. There’s still a long way to go,” Kane said on the topic (as captured by Bild reporter Heiko Niedderer). “But of course I’m always keeping an eye on what’s happening in England. We’re top, Tottenham are top, things are looking pretty good so far.”

Interested in more analysis of this crazy game? Is Harry Kane suffering from Erling Haaland syndrome? Why doesn’t Thomas Müller play more? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always we appreciate all the support!