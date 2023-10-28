Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt: Gamethread and Live Blog

It's nice to win games, but it's even nicer when you play well. Under Thomas Tuchel this season, Bayern Munich has experienced plenty of the former, but very little of the latter. It all came to a head against Galatasaray in the Champions League this week, where the Turkish Champions nearly outplayed the Bavarians only to succumb to an eventual 3-1 defeat.

Now, back home in Munich, people will expect more from FC Bayern in front of their home crowd, especially against 12th placed Darmstadt. Thomas Tuchel has an excellent starting XI despite all the injuries — no team in the Bundesliga can boast the likes of Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and co. on their roster. It's about time he made his system click.

It’s Bayern time.

While you're waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast?

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

