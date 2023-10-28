 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Back in the Saddle: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is ready for some action

The Bayern Munich captain is back!

FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

It has been a long time since Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has taken his rightful place in between the sticks at the Allianz Arena.

The waiting for that moment appears to be over as Neuer has been cleared to play against SV Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga.

“I’m really looking forward to my comeback and to being on the pitch with my teammates. There were a few setbacks, which is normal for this kind of injury. But you always try to stay strong, patient, work hard and try to accept it,” Neuer told FC BayernTV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Regardless of the fact the stadium will be full and of all the impressions from the outside, I’m also looking forward to playing again in front of our fans and hopefully celebrating a win. The nicest thing is to be on the pitch with my teammates — I’m looking forward to it.”

Filling in during Neuer’s absence this season was Sven Ulreich, who did a terrific job.

“The exchange with Ulle was great. He played a big part in us having a good start to the season. Everyone at the club knows that he is a great support,” Neuer said.

