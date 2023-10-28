Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel thinks Darmstadt could be an unpredictable foe

When Bayern Munich squares off against SV Darmstadt in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena, many fans will be expecting the visitors to set up a low block, stay compact, and hope for the best.

However, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is not so sure that will be the case.

“Darmstadt sometimes defend very high, very aggressively, man to man. But sometimes they also defend deep with a back five. I can imagine they’ll want to surprise us. They’re dangerous out wide, have settled in at this level. We’ll be ready and will give everything to win the game,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Whatever strategy Darmstadt employs, it will not only have to stop Bayern Munich’s potent attack, but also find a way to solve the Bavarians’ defense.

Neither of those two things should be easy for the league’s 12th place unit.

