Report: Bayern Munich considered Stuttgart sensation Serhou Guirassy before opting for Harry Kane

A dynamite new veteran striker taken the Bundesliga by storm, leading the league — and all of Europe — with his explosive goal-scoring abilities and sending his team towards the top of the standings.

No, it is not Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane — but 27-year-old Serhou Guirassy. The Guinean international played the previous season for Stuttgart on loan from Rennes, and now that he has joined permanently, has taken his game to another level. His 14 goals leads the league, and his mark of 10 goals from the opening five games equaled a record held by none other than former Bayern striker and current FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.

While Bayern were heavily in the market for a Lewandowski successor in the summer transfer window, they zeroed in on Tottenham Hotspur’s €100m man, Harry Kane — whose successful arrival in Germany (nine goals, four assists in eight league games) has been overshadowed by Guirassy’s electrifying start.

A new report from Sport Bild sensationally claims that the Bavarians actually considered the former Rennes striker in their discussions this summer — as well as why Bayern opted to go the premium route. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Serhou Guirassy was discussed within Bayern’s transfer committee last summer and was available for €15m, but the club wanted not only a reliable goal scorer but also an experienced leader and therefore went all out on Harry Kane.

Guirassy is already reportedly drawing considerable transfer interest abroad, including from the Premier League and La Liga, though it is unclear if his release clause still applies.

In 2022/23, Guirassy made 22 league appearances (20 starts) for Stuttgart, with 11 goals and zero assists as Stuttgart finished 16th. Through eight games this season, Stuttgart sit one point clear of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and are second in the table, below Leverkusen.