Thomas Tuchel predicted Kingsley Coman’s resurgent Bayern Munich form

Thomas Tuchel, prophet? The Bayern Munich head coach’s attacking automatisms are coming to life this season, and the would-be Nostradamus can take a small victory lap for his comments early in October on the struggles of French winger Kingsley

“He trains well, has the right attitude and approach,” Tuchel had said on October 6th, days after Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League win over Copenhagen (via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s a bit behind in terms of numbers, he knows that for sure and it’s annoying him a bit. But we’ve known Kingsley’s value for many years. He’s extremely hard-working, difficult to defend, likes to track back and defend too. For me it’s a matter of time before he gets his goals and assists.”

Coman is enjoying his ninth season with the Bavarians and has emerged as one of the most preferred wing options under both Julian Nagelsmann and now Tuchel. The end product has not always been there, but in recent weeks his connection with Leroy Sané has roared to life — with mirror image goals against Mainz and Galatasaray opening the scoring early in each game.

On each occasion Sané cut in from the left wing and found a slicing through-ball to reach Coman on the right. It is a formula Bayern fans will not mind seeing again and again.