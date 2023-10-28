Thomas Tuchel outlines Bayern Munich’s expectations for Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala’s career trajectory has skyrocketed since establishing himself in the first team with the German record champions. Now it is the task of the club, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, to manage the young star’s health as well as continued development as more and more responsibility is heaped on the 20-year-old.

“My expectations of him are clearly stated,” Tuchel said early in the season (as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “It is important that his health remains stable. He had a slight reaction after the United game, a slight muscle stiffness. He could have played against Bochum, but we didn’t want to take any risks. He has to stay stable now. Jamal can make the difference for us. He has high expectations of himself — when it comes to goals and assists. But we haven’t identified an exact number.”

Musiala was among the team’s leaders in goals and assists last season, with 12 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga alone. But for Serge Gnabry’s late season run of goals, he might even have led outright.

This year, Musiala is finding scoring a little more difficult to come by — with no league goals yet and injuries limiting him to three starts in the team’s first eight games. But as he showed with his clinical attacking partnership with Harry Kane in Bayern’s Champions League victory over Galatasaray, the youngster still has plenty of sizzle to offer.