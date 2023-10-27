Manuel Neuer will finally make his return against SV Darmstadt over the weekend

Bayern Munich has long been awaiting this moment, but it has now been confirmed. The legendary Manuel Neuer will finally (FINALLY!) make his return to the starting XI, per a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg.

The 37-year-old has been waiting to make his comeback ever since he injured his leg while skiing last year, and despite many setbacks, will be in goal for Bayern’s Bundesliga tie against SV Darmstadt.

While Neuer was absent on the pitch, many have held him responsible for a number of off-the-field issues, such as the club refusing to buy a young goalkeeper in favor of Neuer, and the latter’s comments on goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalović’s dismissal.

Neuer will make his return 350 days (!) since he last played. For context, his last Bayern game was a 2-0 win over Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Schalke are now 16th...in the 2. Bundesliga.

Despite Sven Ulreich’s heroics in recent games, he will be benched. It remains undecided whether or not Daniel Peretz will be named in the squad, but all fans must be looking forward to seeing the captain back in Bayern colors.

