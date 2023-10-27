Injury Update: Comebacks imminent for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Raphaël Guerreiro, while Dayot Upamecano and Tarek Buchmann will take longer

Squad depth at Bayern Munich has been a big topic of discussion this season that has been exacerbated by injury issues at the club. A combination of injury and fitness absences even saw Bayern forced to line up with a center-back pairing of Leon Goretzka and Noussair Mazraoui during a DFB-Pokal outing against Preußen Münster in which Serge Gnabry picked up an injury of his own.

According to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, and Tarek Buchmann are all due to be available for squad selection within the next three weeks.

Both Gnabry and Guerreiro are expected to make their comebacks during Bayern’s upcoming DFB-Pokal faceoff against Saarbrüken on November 1st. Gnabry has been involved in full training for a week now, while Guerreiro is slightly further along in his return to fitness and has an outside chance of being available for squad selection against Darmstadt.

The center-back position is where Bayern will be most eager to see a clean bill of health, but unfortunately, Dayot Upamecano is still two weeks away from recovery as he only just returned to individual training.

Buchmann is similarly two-to-three weeks away from being able to make his return but has started running training again. It’s unlikely that the youngster will get any minutes once he does return (barring any more surprise injuries), but his presence will diminish the need for Bayern to pick up any free agents as emergency backups.